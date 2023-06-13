Michigan softball legend Carol Hutchins enjoys the retired life

One year into retirement, and Hutchins is enjoying her new lifestyle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The best winner in Michigan history, legendary Michigan softball head coach Carol Hutchins, is enjoying retirement.

Hutchins spent 38 seasons leading the Wolverines, and she has won more games in NCAA softball history than anybody ever.

Hutchins never led Michigan to a losing season in Ann Arbor, and led the Wolverines to become national champions in 2005.

The Michigan legend is doing several things in retirement. She still enjoys watching Wolverines softball at the newly named "Carol Hutchins Stadium."

She also likes to golf. That's exactly what she was doing on Tuesday at the Egypt Valley Country Club in Grand Rapids for the celebrity golf tournament ahead of the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic.

"You are always a coach," Hutchins said. "You don't stop coaching because you don't love coaching and you don't love your people. I've really enjoyed some of the different things I have gotten to do. This being one of them. You know, different time commitments. I am learned how to handle that. I am still loving Michigan. I am still involved. I am still helping out and I am not going anywhere."

Bonnie Tholl is Hutchins' replacement. Michigan finished with a 26-25 record in her first season.

