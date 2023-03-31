Michigan State hires Robyn Fralick as women's basketball head coach

Bowling Green finished with a 31-7 record this year under Fralick, setting a MAC record for most wins in a single season.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It took 18 days after legendary head coach Suzy Merchant to find her replacement at Michigan State.

On Friday, MSU athletic director Alan Haller announced they've hired Bowling Green women's basketball head coach Robyn Fralick to be the new head coach of the Spartans.

"This is a great day for Spartan women's basketball as we welcome Robyn Fralick to our Spartan Family," Haller said. "Her resume speaks for itself, both in the historic success and championships she captured at Ashland and the job she did turning around the program at Bowling Green, not only capturing a championship but also creating an expectation of postseason success. Beyond that, Robyn possesses the ability to connect individually with student-athletes in order to maximize their abilities, while also bringing everyone together to create team success."

Fralick is from the Lansing area, she grew up in Okemos. However, Haller does not want people to think Michigan State hired Fralick because of her connection to the area.

We’re excited for the impact @CoachFralick is going to have on our program and community. Welcome home, Coach! https://t.co/Q2rSZ7s6a8 — Alan Haller (@halleral) March 31, 2023

"Although she grew up in our community and we couldn't be more excited to bring her home, it's important to note that she's respected nationally," Haller said. "That became evidently clear throughout this process during conversations with individuals throughout the women's basketball community."

Haller is ready to see what Fralick can do in East Lansing.

"Michigan State women's basketball is a program with a strong foundation both within our department and our community. I'm excited to watch Robyn and her team compete at the Big Ten and national level as the program continues to grow."

After her time in Okemos, Fralick has been all over the map.

Most recently, Fralick was the head coach of Bowling Green the last five seasons. She led the Falcons to an 99-73 overall record and three postseason appearances, which included a run to the WNIT Final Four this season.

Bowling Green finished with a 31-7 record this year under Fralick, setting a MAC record for most wins in a single season. Fralick was also named the MAC coach of the year in 2021.

"My family and I are so grateful for this new journey," Fralick said. "It is an honor to return home to East Lansing to join the Spartan community. I would like to thank the Bowling Green community for wrapping their arms around my family and the BGSU women's basketball squad for giving their best, every day."

Fralick is ready for this new beginning at Michigan State.

"Thank you to Alan Haller and the hiring committee at Michigan State for this amazing opportunity," Fralick said. "Spartan women's basketball has great tradition and an extremely loyal and supportive fan base. It's truly one of the elite programs in the Big Ten and the country, with everything that's necessary to develop student-athletes and compete at the highest level. We will work tirelessly to pursue excellence on and off the court and build a culture and team built on togetherness and toughness. We're excited to get to work!"

Before her time at Bowling Green, Fralick spent time in the Division 2 ranks in the GLIAC. Fralick was the head coach at Ashland University for 10 seasons where she went an astounding 104-3 overall over a three season stretch from 2015-2018. Fralick also helped the Eagles win a national championship in 2013 and 2017.

Fralick also coached at Appalachian State, Western Michigan and Toledo as an assistant.

She graduated from Davidson in 2004, where she played college basketball.

Also coming to East Lansing with Fralick is her husband, Tim, and her two children, Will and Clara.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.