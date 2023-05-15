City of Grand Rapids launches free outdoor fitness classes

The city partnered with Priority Health and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. to bring back the annual free classes for an eighth year this spring.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is hosting over a dozen free outdoor fitness classes beginning today and lasting through the beginning of September.

The classes take place at parks across Grand Rapids between May 15 and Sept. 1.

All of the classes are free of charge and no registration is required.

"The free outdoor fitness series has become a community favorite,” said David Marquardt, the City’s Parks and Recreation director. “Thanks to our partners, this series continues to grow. We’re excited for another summer creating connections and getting active in our parks and public spaces.”

A complete schedule of classes can be found below:

Mondays

May 15 - Aug. 28 (no class May 29)

Yoga Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE) 6 to 6:45 p.m.

SoulfulMOTION Garfield Park (2111 Madison Ave. SE) 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.



Mondays

May 15 - Aug. 14 (no class May 29)

Zumba Rosa Parks Circle (135 Monroe Center St. NW) 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.



Tuesdays

May 16 - Aug. 29 (no class July 4)

30 Minute HIIT Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Sunset Yoga Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) 7 to 7:45 p.m.



Tuesdays

May 16 - Aug. 15 (no class July 4)

Barre The Blue Bridge 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Glute Camp 555 Monroe Ave. NW 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.



Wednesdays

May 17 - Aug. 30

Sunrise Yoga Indian Trails Golf Course (2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) 6:30 to 7:15 a.m.

HIGH Low Fitness Cherry Park (725 Cherry St. SE) 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

WERQ Richmond Park Pool Deck (1101 Richmond St. NW) 7:15 to 8 p.m.



Wednesdays

May 17 through Aug. 16

Ballroom Dancing The Blue Bridge 7 to 7:45 p.m.



Thursdays

May 18 - Aug. 31

Line Dancing Briggs Park Pool Deck (350 Knapp St. NE) 7:15 to 8 p.m.

Sunset Yoga MLK Park Pool Deck (1200 M.L.K. Jr St. SE) 7:15 to 8 p.m.



Thursdays

May 18 - Aug. 17

Yoga Sixth Street Park (647 Monroe Ave. NW) noon to 12:45 p.m.

POUND The Blue Bridge 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.



Fridays

May 19 - Sept. 1

Zumba Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte Dr. SW) 6:15 to 7 p.m.



Class cancellations due to weather can be found on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page or by calling the cancellation hotline at (616) 456-3699.

Learn more about the free outdoor classes on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page or on the City’s recreation website.

