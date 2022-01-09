U-M postpones Tuesday game against Purdue due to COVID-19 protocols

Officials say the Wolverines will not have enough players available for the game after medical testing on Friday.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan announced Sunday that the upcoming game against Purdue has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the U-M program.

On Friday, medical testing with the men's basketball team left the Wolverines with fewer than seven scholarship athletes available to play. This led to the postponement of Saturday's game against Michigan State University.

The game against Purdue, originally scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m., was postponed after Wolverines officials say the team will still not have enough players available.

A new date will be scheduled with the Big Ten Conference office for both the Purdue and MSU games. These dates have not yet been announced.

The U-M Ticket Office says tickets for both of these postponed games will still be valid when the games are rescheduled. Questions about this can be directed to the Ticket Office by emailing mtickets@umich.edu.

These recent postponements come after both U-M and MSU announced tighter COVID-19 restrictions at indoor athletics and arts events. Spectators now have to present either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

On Friday, the State of Michigan reported a new all-time high for average daily cases, coming in at 20,346 new cases in a single day.

