West Michigan softball team win World Series

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The 2022 Junior League Softball World Series champions reside in West Michigan as the Georgetown Township softball team won it all on Saturday night.

Michigan topped South Carolina 5-1 in the title game to clinch the victory.

Georgetown Township broke the scoring open in the final thanks to an Autumn Dennis RBI single to left in the third inning. Makenzie Cammenga would score on the play. The South Carolina team would try to throw Dennis out at second but the throw went into the outfield, which allowed Dennis to coast on home to give Michigan the 2-0 lead.

Michigan adds another run to make it 3-1 in the fourth with Natalie Tibbets driving in Macy Alkema to score on an error by the South Carolina shortstop. Later in the inning, Cammenga would drive in Tibbets on a RBI double to make it 4-1.

In the 5th, Morgan Macek's RBI single would give Michigan the 5-1 lead and plenty of insurance to pull it out.

Cammenga was stellar in the circle. She gave up one run and four hits on 85 pitches to seal the deal.

Georgetown Township's run to the title has been magical. The team won all of its game in bracket play.

On Thursday, Kaylin Reifschneider hit a walk-off double to beat Connecticut 3-2 in 10 innings to advance to the semifinals. On Friday, Macek belted the walk-off home run in the 9th inning to send Michigan to the championship game with the 8-7 victory over Nevada.

Now, the champs are coming home.

