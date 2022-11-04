Here's a look at some of the changes coming to LMCU Ballpark this season

The game kicks off Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., and there are still tickets available.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — This year is going to look and feel a little different at LMCU Ballpark.

After 2020 had no season at all and 2021 saw a capacity limit to begin the year, West Michigan Whitecaps games should be a little more normal this year.

"It's been way too long," says Steve VanWagoner, director of marketing for the team. "We're ready to go and we couldn't be more thrilled."

So what's new? A couple changes both on and off the field.

For the players, a new pitch clock will work to speed up the game.

"The pitcher has to get the pitch off in a certain amount of time, the batter has to get in the batter's box in a certain amount of time," says VanWagoner.

And for fans, the biggest change to the gameday experience: The entire park is now cashless.

But if all you have on you is bills, the park has a machine to help you out.

"You put your cash in that machine, you get a Visa card that comes out, spend it anywhere in the ballpark," explains VanWagoner. "And if you have money left on it, you can spend it outside the ballpark wherever you want to go."

The team says financially, it's still recovering from the lost season in 2020, so getting a full slate of games with max capacity is a big step in the right direction.

"It helps in getting us back on course to where we need to be to better serve fans, to better serve the community," says VanWagoner. "The Whitecaps are here to stay for a long, long time."

Concessions will also offer a few new items, including Greek gyro nachos.

The game Tuesday night begins at 6:35 p.m. There are still tickets available. To grab yours, click here.

