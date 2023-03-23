Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian punches ticket back to state championship

The Defenders will play Munising in the Division 4 State Championship game on Saturday at the Breslin Center. Tip is scheduled for 10 a.m.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Defenders are still defending.

Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian is returning to the state championship game with the 54-37 win over Frankfort in the Division 4 state semifinal game on Friday night.

The Defenders led from start to finish.

Tri-Unity Christian junior Owen Rosendall led the way with 13 points while senior Roy Fogg was right behind him with 11 points.

"It's so much fun to watch them," Tri-Unity Christian head coach Mark Keeler said. "It's like watching gigantic little boys in the locker room afterwards. It is fun to see that."

Keeler is used to that feeling. He has won five state titles leading the Defenders, and this will be Tri-Unity Christian's third straight trip to state championship Saturday.

"Just a really great experience with a lot of great guys and coaches that we are all really close with and have great connections with," Tri-Unity junior guard Jordan VanKlompenberg said. "I'm really looking to battling on Saturday for another one."

The Defenders will play Munising in the Division 4 State Championship game on Saturday at the Breslin Center. Tip is scheduled for 10 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.