TRAFFIC ALERT | Tanker hauling milk rolls at Walker roundabout

WALKER, Michigan — Drivers should expect backups after a semi-truck hauling milk rolled at a Walker roundabout Thursday afternoon.

The City of Walker says the police department are tending to the crash that happened at Remembrance and Wilson Avenue.

No one was hurt in the single-vehicle crash, but traffic is backed up as crews work to clean up the mess.

