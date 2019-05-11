MICHIGAN, USA — Even though the calendar says November, Old Man Winter has other ideas.

Very cold air remains entrenched across the Great Lakes region. An Alberta Clipper will bring a round of snow for much of the area starting early Wednesday.

Snow will likely coincide with the heart of the morning commute early Wednesday.

The storm will provide a burst of snow for much of West Michigan. The combination of snow and wind could produce visibility concerns making for tricky travel early Wednesday.

The greatest snowfall amounts should stay north of I-96. Some areas could receive as much 2 or 3 inches.

Accumulating snow looks likely starting early Wednesday. The European model shows the greatest amounts staying north of I-96.

One big limiting factor is still West Michigan's soil temperatures. For much of the area, soil temperatures are still in the 40s. Even with sub-freezing air temperatures, some of the snow will melt as it reaches the ground.

Temperatures will slowly climb above freezing along and south of I-96 Wednesday morning. So travel impacts from the storm won't linger too far into the day. However, counties north of Kent and Muskegon might not see above-freezing air until midday.

System snow should gradually end Wednesday afternoon. However, very cold air will follow the storm. Lake-effect snow showers should linger well west of US-131 Thursday and Friday.

