Weather Extremes & Still Active Tropics

A lot is happening in the weather world, and some of that is causing records to fall. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 2020 has certainly been a year of wild weather around the world, and a year that has seen many records fall as well.

Not all of these have lead to unwelcome circumstances though, such as the four day stretch of record breaking temperatures that just wrapped up here in West Michigan. From November 7-10, a new record high in the 70s was set every single day.

While many made sure to get out and enjoy it, we all knew it wouldn't last, and now things have returned to more seasonable conditions around the region.

While we have been enjoying the warm weather, less than ideal records were falling elsewhere in the country.

In October, Colorado set records for the three largest wildfires in state history, with one of those fires growing to almost 200,000 acres in size.

Snow also set records in October, with many cities seeing the snowiest Octobers in their history.

Great Falls, MT had 28", Minneapolis, MN had 9.3", and Spokane, WA had 7.5".

More southerly states also broke snowfall records with Albuquerque, NM recording 4.2", Amarillo, TX picking up 7.4", and Wichita, KS seeing 1.6"

In addition to these records, the record for the most named storms in an Atlantic Hurricane Season also fell, with 2020 now coming in with 29 total named storms.

One of those storms, Tropical Storm Eta, is set to make landfall, yet again, in Florida late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. The storm is already bringing heavy rains and strong winds across the state

The storm that pushed 2020 into record territory, Tropical Storm Theta, is far removed from the U.S. in the eastern Atlantic. This storm will not pose a threat to land in the U.S.

Even with all of this record breaking weather, 2020 shows no signs of slowing down.

In fact a new tropical system has a 90% chance to form in the Caribbean in the next five days.

Despite all the crazy weather this year, one constant will always be the 13 On Your Side Weather Team covering it all and brining you the most up to date information.

You can bet we will cover everything 2020 has left to offer, along with what lies ahead in the years to come.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

