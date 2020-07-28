Grant Me Hope: Isaiah

Isaiah says he simply wants a family that will do fun things with him.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Isaiah is a cool outdoorsy kid with an amazing imagination. He enjoys playing sports outdoors, such as basketball and soccer, something he says he is most proud of along with “me being me.”

Isaiah enjoys playing the card game Magic: The Gathering, and he loves playing video games. He takes a keen interest in everything about the military, and he enjoys learning about history.

Isaiah also has an interest in wilderness survival and wants to learn archery. If Isaiah could visit one place in the world, he says it would be Mexico. "I want to go there to study the language and culture,” he says.

When he gets older, Isaiah wants to become a Marine or a forest ranger.

If he had three wishes, Isaiah would want five. They would go “to having my own video games, 1,000 gold pieces, having a pet tiger, having a family and having brothers,” Isaiah says. When he’s asked about the qualities he wants in a future forever family, Isaiah says he simply wants one who’ll do fun things with him.

Isaiah loves to be nurtured and is able to build healthy relationships with people he trusts and is comfortable with. He is described as smart, respectful, helpful and responsible. Isaiah is a hard working young man who advocates for others. He’s ambitious and shows good money management skills.



Isaiah wants a mom and dad. A forever family for Isaiah will need knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child. It would be best for Isaiah to be placed in a home where he is the youngest child. The family should be willing to assist Isaiah in maintaining a relationship with his sister. The family will need to be actively involved with support services to help him achieve a bright future.

You can find more information about Isaiah and other children in search of their forever families by following this link. You can also find information about becoming a foster parent or adoption.

