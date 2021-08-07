One Good Thing: Destiny and Julia

They make cancer treatments a little more bright for their patients.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. I got an email recently praising two women at Lacks Cancer Center.

This is Julia and Destiny. They are Patient Care Techs with Cancer and Hematology Centers of West Michigan at Lacks Cancer Center at Mercy Health. Tracy Freeman wrote to me, "My husband goes to Lacks Cancer Center and Destiny and Julia are the most friendly, kind and caring people you could ask for. They always have a joke of the day for the patients, and they know everyone by name. I feel that they are going above and beyond by telling people that they want to make everyone's day a little better considering the situation. If you could consider them as a one good thing candidate that would be great! I want them to know how appreciated they truly are."

We reached out to Cancer and Hematology Centers of West Michigan. This is what they had to say: "Destiny and Julia truly have patient care at the forefront of their minds, going above and beyond to ensure our patients are comfortable. Not only do they excel at their job responsibilities, like getting vital signs and supporting our nurses. But they also work incredibly hard to lift our patients' spirits. We are very grateful to have employees like Destiny and Julia, who are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care!"

One Good Thing to Julia and Destiny for loving a hard job... and loving the patients they care for during that job.

