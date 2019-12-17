GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The man arrested in connection to a crash that killed a woman and damaged two homes was arraigned on two charges Tuesday afternoon.

Javan Thomas Beard, 37, is facing operating while intoxicated causing death and operating without a license in connection to the crash that happened Dec. 16. According to a preliminary breathalyzer test, Beard's blood alcohol limit was .14, nearly two times the legal limit.

Police say Beard drove up onto the sidewalk at a high speed around 5:30 p.m. on Monday hitting and killing Lashanda Howard and then damaging two homes.

Howard, 47, was walking to her home at the corner of Temple Street SE and Kalamazoo Ave. SE, when she was killed. She was walking from the store with her best friend, who was able to get out of the vehicle's path and suffered minor injuries.

"Our friends and our loved ones have lost a very special person," said Howard's cousin, Tiffany Blanks.

Blanks says their family hopes to see justice.

"I would like to see him get the maximum penalty for what he did," Blanks said Tuesday.

Beard is currently being held on a $25,000 cash surety bond. His driving record shows multiple citations for driving without a valid license. The Michigan Secretary of State's office says he has never had a license in this state.

Grand Rapids District Court Judge Jennifer L. Faber said in the event that Beard posts bond, he must keep his full time job at Burger King and wear a tether.

"We can't have you out in the public without these conditions," Faber said.

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for Howard's funeral costs.

