Man charged with murder for April shooting at Kentwood apartment building

Kenneth Durell Byrd was arraigned Tuesday for an April 12 shooting.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 36-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting that occurred in April at a Kentwood apartment building.

Kenneth Durell Byrd was arrested by the Kentwood Police Department on Nov. 10. The Kent County Prosecutor's Office charged Byrd with homicide-felony murder, armed robbery and felony firearm for the April 12 shooting of Ante Andrew Webb, 43.

Webb was shot and killed at Nature Trail Apartments off 44th Street SE.

Police said Byrd was already being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges and was arraigned on Tuesday.

Bond was set at $1 million.