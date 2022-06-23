Muskegon man sentenced in 2020 fatal stabbing

Joesel was found guilty for the murder of 33-year-old Laura Sanchez on July 18, 2020 at the Amazon Apartments on Western Avenue.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man will spend between 33 to 90 years behind bars for the murder of a woman in 2020.

Kristopher Joesel, 38, was sentenced for stabbing and killing Laura Sanchez on Thursday.

Joesel was found guilty for the murder of 33-year-old Laura Sanchez on July 18, 2020 at the Amazon Apartments on Western Avenue.

According to prosecutors, Joesel and the victim did not know each other.

He declined to speak in court following his Thursday sentencing.

Joesel was sentenced to 33 to 90 years in prison, with credit for 705 days already served.

