GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who fired shots at a Fugitive Task Force agent's car in Grand Rapids last week has been arrested.

Maxamillion Long, 27, was taken into custody "without incident" Monday, Feb. 10, according to Sgt. John Wittkowski.

A press conference to release more details about the parole absconder's arrest will take place at 2214 44th St. behind the Village Inn pizza parlor.

Last week, Long was approached by the officer on the city's southeast side. He was wanted for violating his parole, which stems from a 2008 conviction of an unarmed robbery.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

