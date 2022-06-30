GRPD: Victim in stable condition with multiple stab wounds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say a suspect is at large after stabbing a man on the city's southeast side early Thursday morning.

GRPD tells 13 On Your Side the stabbing happened in the 400 block of La Grave Ave. SE just before 3:00 a.m.

They say a man stabbed another man in what they are calling a "domestic" situation.

The victim was able to make it to a gas station about a quarter mile away, where police were flagged down.

GRPD says that victim had lacerations to the leg and arm and is now at the hospital in stable condition.

GRPD does know the identity of the suspect but has been unable to locate him at this time. They say there is no threat to the public.

It's not clear what led to the altercation between the two men.

