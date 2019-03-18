HOLLAND ROBBERY | Investigators say a man came into Repetes Party Store Sunday night with a gun and demanded money.

DEADLY CRASH | A woman is dead after crashing into a semi late Sunday night.

PLASTER CREEK SEARCH | Teams will continue searching for a missing driver after a vehicle was pulled from the water Sunday.

MSU AND U OF M HEAD TO IOWA | Michigan and Michigan State are both heading to the NCAA tournament. They would meet again if they both make it to the final four.

CANDIDATES EYE MICHIGAN | Several candidates are making trips to Michigan this month as campaign 2020 gains steam.

"CLEAR SIMILARITIES" | Investigators say the deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max 8 Jets are similar.

CHANGES IN THE LAW | Lawmakers in New Zealand are meeting today to consider changes to the country's laws following Friday's terrorist attack.