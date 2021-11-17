Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Nov. 17

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Nov. 17.

MI COVID SURGE: Michigan is leading the country in community spread of COVID-19, CDC data shows. Nationwide, the country's 7-day case rate per 100,000 people stands around 176 cases, and the 7-day positivity rate is nearly 7%. Compare that to Michigan, which is reporting 503 new cases per 100,000, and a 7-day positivity rate between 10 to 14.9%.

WYOMING SCHOOL CLOSURE: More West Michigan schools have announced they will extend their Thanksgiving break due to the spread of COVID-19. Wyoming Public Schools announced Tuesday they will close for the entire week of Thanksgiving. They will be closed Monday, Nov. 22, through Friday Nov. 26.

BIDEN IN MICHIGAN: President Biden will be visiting the Great Lake State this week. Biden will be visiting Detroit's General Motors factory ZERO Wednesday, Nov. 17. He plans to deliver remarks on how the bipartisan Infrastructure Law creates a future made in America,

MEL TROTTER TURK DROP: Mel Trotter Ministries is back with its annual Turkey Drop, an event that provides Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need. But to make the event a success, the ministry needs community help. The Turkey Drop is a day for West Michiganders to come together and drop off frozen turkeys for neighbors in need.

FORECAST: Cooler air settles this afternoon, followed by snow Thursday afternoon. Get the full forecast here.

