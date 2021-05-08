GVSU mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty, staff by September 30

Beginning August 9, face coverings will also be required indoors. Unvaccinated individuals are required to be tested weekly.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University (GVSU) will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, staff, and faculty by September 30.

Exceptions will be made for medical or religious reasons. During move-in week and the first week of classes, there will be free vaccine clinics on campus. More information is available here.

According to Greg Sanial, Chief Financial Officer and director of the GVSU Virus Action Team, about 80% of faculty and staff are vaccinated. 60% of students have had at least one shot. However, there is a data gap, as not all students have indicated their vaccination status on their self assessment.

"We’re doing what we can to make our campus the safest place we can make it for the fall semester," said Sanial.

Individuals who are unvaccinated will be required to be tested weekly.

Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces beginning August 9.

Sanial said they expect full FDA approval of a vaccine by Labor Day. For those who refuse to get vaccinated, and do not fall under medical or religious exemptions, there will be several steps of escalation.

"But in the end, if they are absolutely refusing to get vaccinated," said Sanial, "we would expect them to seek their education elsewhere or employment elsewhere."

GVSU has more information on their vaccination clinics, mandates, and COVID-19 information here.

