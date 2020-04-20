Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer scheduled to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19

Today the governor is scheduled to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Whitmer said over the weekend a lack of testing for the virus is causing setbacks when it comes to reopening the state.

The governor has said, she hopes to start loosening restrictions by May 1.

5-year-old dies from coronavirus

A 5-year-old from the Detroit area has died from COVID-19.

According to WXYZ, the ABC affiliate in Detroit, Skylar Herbert developed a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling while battling the virus.

She died at Beaumont Royal Oak Sunday after being on a ventilator for two weeks.

Sunday's cases

In Sunday's update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 633 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 31,424. This is the third day in a row that the daily case count was below 1,000.

State officials also recorded 83 daily deaths; the death toll is now 2,391. The state's fatality rate rose to 8%, but health officials say that number will likely drop as more people with mild illness are tested for the virus.

As of Saturday, every county in Michigan's Lower Peninsula is reporting cases of COVID-19.

