Coronavirus updates, May 28: Whitmer set to speak at 3 p.m. about state's response

Here are the live updates on for Thursday, May 28.

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer to give update

Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

CVS Health opening COVID-19 drive-thru

CVS Health announced Thursday it will open 16 COVID-19 testing sites across Michigan.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company’s commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May as originally announced on April 27. These new test sites help a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 504 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 55,608.

There were 68 daily deaths recorded; the statewide death toll is now 5,334. The deaths announced today includes 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

