GRPD asking for community help locating man missing since September

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking the community for help locating a man who hasn't been heard from since early September.

Donald Hunnicutt, 56, is a Grand Rapids resident who was last seen in Kentwood near 44th St. SE and Bowen Blvd on Sept. 3, 2022.

Hunnicutt's family says he is known to be out of touch with his loved ones, but this is the longest he has gone without contact.

“While at this time we have not found any suspicious circumstances, we do encourage anyone with information on Mr. Hunnicutt’s whereabouts or well-being to contact GRPD or Silent Observer,” said Detective Curtis Satterthwaite. “His family is understandably worried about him.”

There are currently no leads in regards to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website at www.silentobserver.org.

