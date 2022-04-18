Results of independent autopsy of Patrick Lyoya to be shared Tuesday

Attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson are set to reveal the results of an independent autopsy of Patrick Lyoya during a news conference on April 19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The law offices of Ben Crump announced Monday that they would be revealing the results of an independent autopsy of Patrick Lyoya on Tuesday.

Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on April 4 after a struggle between Lyoya and the officer.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson will host a news conference on Tuesday, April 19 at 10:30 a.m. at The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit.

The independent autopsy was performed by forensic pathology expert Dr. Werner Spitz. Dr. Spitz is a professor of pathology at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit and has worked on other high profile cases like the assassinations of president John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. and more recently, on the trial of Casey Anthony.

A previous autopsy on Lyoya was completed on April 4, the day of Lyoya's death, by Kent County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen D. Cohle.

On April 13, Dr. Cohle released a statement on the autopsy.

"On April 4, 2022, I completed the autopsy of Mr. Lyoya. A Michigan State Police Officer was present during the exam, which is standard operating policy. A death certificate with the cause and manner of death was prepared, but toxicology and tissue test results are pending with our contracted laboratory. The turnaround time for these results is up to 60 days; however, we requested these results be expedited," Dr. Chole said in the statement.

The statement also included information on policy and procedures of the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office.

