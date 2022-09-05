Medical examiner: Kentwood 13-year-old's manner of death was homicide

Jamarion McCuller, 13, was allegedly killed by Justin House on March 12.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The man charged with shooting and killing a 13-year-old in Kentwood in March was back in court Monday.

Justin House had a preliminary hearing in Kentwood where one witness testified in the case.

Investigators say House had tracked down a car that he reported stolen and found teenagers inside. He chased after the teenagers before shooting one of them.

Jamarion McCuller, 13, was killed.

Only one witness, the Kent County's Deputy Chief Medical Examiner David Start, was called to the stand Monday.

He confirmed the cause of death for McCuller was a gunshot wound to the back and chest. He also confirmed the manner of death to be homicide.

"My autopsy exam indicates no indication that this is a self inflicted suicidal gunshot wound. It's not a contact wound, so the individual would be physically unable to shoot himself in the back," said Start.

McCuller was allegedly running away from House when he was shot in his upper torso and died from his injuries.

This incident happened on 29th Street near Radcliff on March 12.

McCuller was a student at Alger Middle School in Grand Rapids.

During House's last court hearing on this case, the judge lowered his bond from $2 million to $500,000 cash surety.

The preliminary hearing will continue on June 16.

