KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating a shooting that left one person.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Riverview Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 52-year-old Kalamazoo resident struck by gunfire. The person was rushed the hospital but later died from their injuries.

No other information about the shooting or the victim were available. As more information becomes available, 13 ON YOUR SIDE will provide updates.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact public safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

