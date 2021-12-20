Kent Co. Sheriff's Office: Catalytic converter thefts surged 815% in 2021

The sheriff's office said it had investigated 183 separate incidents to date this year.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Filled with precious metals, an otherwise unassuming car part seems more and more an irresistible target for thieves.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it had seen an eye-watering more than 800% surge in catalytic converter thefts year over year.

Countywide, it launched:

20 investigations in 2020.

183 investigations to date in 2021.

Investigators said the metals found within catalytic converters, including gold and rhodium, have also surged in price, which may, in part, be driving the dramatic rise.

Thieves are able to steal catalytic converters in just minutes, which makes it difficult to catch someone in the act. Drivers are then left with pricey repair bills.

The new numbers came as the sheriff’s office investigated a crash involving a U-Haul off Plainfield Avenue Friday, in which they found one or more of the parts, believing them to have been stolen.

The driver and passenger of the U-Haul fled the scene after the crash and were unable to be located.

Police say there are measures drivers can take to prevent their catalytic converters from being stolen. Parking inside a well-lit area can discourage thieves, as well as parking in a garage. Surveillance cameras can also end a catalytic converter crime spree before it begins.

Michiganders are encouraged to contact police if they spot a catalytic converter being stolen, or to report that theirs was stolen.

