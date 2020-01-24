MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) was given an aerial tour of erosion along Lake Michigan's shoreline Friday. A crew from the United States Coast Guard Detroit took the congressman on a 90-minute tour from Muskegon south to Holland then north to Ludington.

The flight slowed over sections of erosion where, in recent weeks, cottages have been pulled towards the lake because of beach erosion.

"There was a lot of areas where it was dramatic," Huizenga said after landing at the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores.

Huizenga says he'll continue calling on state lawmakers and Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency. State Rep. Roger Victory (R-Hudsonville) spearheaded a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late last year asking her to declare this a state of emergency to open up more resources to address erosion. So far, no declaration has been made.

"We have been trying to work with Army Corps of Engineers, EGLE, FEMA— seems to me like the state should declare a state of emergency on that," Huizenga said. "That will then at least help us make the argument with the Army Corps, FEMA, and others that we need their attention."

The response Huizenga and his staff have received from legislative friends in the state is, "They just don't see the emergency element as of yet," the congressman said.

Huizenga also wanted a closer look at the Muskegon water filtration plant, which is being threatening by erosion in the area.

Thousands of home in Muskegon County get water from the big brick structures on Beach Street, but now the city's water filtration plant is now just feet from Lake Michigan. The street between the plant and lake is now closed in part because of ice pushed up by big waves.

Those same waves are cutting at the beach along the road. It's where water mains used to send water to Muskegon, Norton Shores and Fruitport are buried. The threat of erosion near those pipes is of concern for the city's department of public works.

Since this fall DPW staff have dumped piles of rip rap along the beach to prevent erosion and protest the important infrastructure county residents rely on for water.

Record high water levels paired with strong fall and winter storms have accelerated the erosion along the lakeshore, and homeowners have been figuring out how to protect their property from the threat of a crumbling shoreline.

Huizenga first got a look at the ravaged shoreline in December when he visited Spring Lake homes that were teetering on the edge of Lake Michigan.

The amount of debris collecting beaches from Holland to Ludington is also a concern to Huizenga. Plus the danger that debris will present when warmer weather arrives.

Huizenga is calling on shoreline property owners to keep docks, stairs and other material from falling into the lake.

"It would be helpful if people could be proactive on that, because that would mean less debris that's going in," Huizenga said. "It's not fun when you have to worry about sharp objects like nails and those kids of things."

The Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting new monthly high water records in 2020, and a new all time high water mark for Lake Michigan possibly this fall.

