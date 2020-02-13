WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — A recreational marijuana dispensary is opening in White Cloud Thursday morning.

Skymint White Cloud will start selling recreational-use products when their doors open at 11 a.m. The dispensary is located at 194 N. Charles St.

This is the company second's recreational marijuana dispensary, the first was opened in Ann Arbor back in January. Skymint also has medical provisioning centers in Newaygo and Nunica.

Skymint White Cloud customers can expect a full selection products including a wide variety of flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and vapes, as well as a host of accessories and devices, according to a press release from the company.

The dispensary will be open seven days a week, Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Since the legalization of recreational marijuana sales, the industry has garnered more than $17 million in sales and more than $1 in sales tax.

As of Feb. 7, there are 76 licenses issued for adult-use marijuana establishments:

43 marijuana retailers

1 class B marijuana grower license

17 class C marijuana grower licenses to 9 different companies

7 processors

4 secure transporters

3 marijuana event organizers

1 marijuana safety compliance facility

Here is a map of all the licenses:

