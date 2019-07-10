GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Fall is here and the colors are changing, and that also means Michigan's beautiful fall foliage will be in full bloom.

The Manistee County Visitors Bureau has created a fall 2019 color guide that highlights routes for coastal and inland tours to see the best of Michigan's fall colors.

According to the guide, some of the top spots to see the foliage include Glovers Lake, Douglas Valley and Blacksmith Bayou in Manistee County, but there are places closer to West Michigan, too, like Mount Pisgah.

There are also fall hikes in Saugatuck and Douglas in the woods, state park, nature sanctuaries and trails along the shoreline.

The guide highlights all of the areas to see the colors but also some of the best places to stop along the way like restaurants, hotels and wineries.

SmokyMountains.com created a map to predict when the best times are to see the fall colors, and while it isn't 100% accurate, it still offers a guide to see when the colors will peak.

RELATED: Map: Here's when fall colors will peak in Michigan

In the Lower Peninsula, the best time to see the colors will start during the week of Oct. 12, according to SmokyMountains.com. Its peak will be the week of Oct. 19, but by then, the Upper Peninsula will be past peak.

By the end of October, almost all of Michigan will be past peak, but the southwestern-most counties of Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph will still be in peak.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.