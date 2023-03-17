5-year-old injured in fight with 11-year-old on school bus; bus driver placed on leave

Sgt. Eric Brunner said the 5-year-old sustained minor injuries and did not require medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Deputies are releasing more information about a "severe bullying" incident that happened on a Northview Public Schools bus last week.

Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff's Office says on March 9, a 5-year-old boy was assaulted by an 11-year-old boy while on the bus after school. The 5-year-old sustained minor injuries in the incident and did not require medical treatment, according to Brunner.

The driver of the bus has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Brunner said the driver was not involved in the fight.

Superintendent Scott Korpak released a letter to parents about the fight on Thursday. In it, he said he is horrified by the incident and that the school is working with the student's family to ensure they have the support they need.

"Northview Public Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of our students," Korpak said. "Our commitment to protecting our students extends beyond our school campuses. Within the last year, we have made improvements in the security systems used on the district's buses. Unfortunately, these added measures did not prevent the incident that took place last week."

Northview plans to release more information regarding the investigation as it becomes available. The KCSO school resource officer is working with district officials. The case will be reviewed by a juvenile prosecutor once the investigation is completed.

School officials are asking all parents to talk with their children about the importance of reporting mean or bullying behaviors.

