Walker PD searching for suspects who allegedly trashed park bathroom building

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects of a malicious destruction of property incident.

In a Facebook post, Walker PD said the incident happened at Community Park, located on Cummings Avenue NW, just after midnight on May 28, 2021. The suspect allegedly damaged the restroom building at the park.

Walker Department of Public Works employees found the damage later that day and reported it to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incident, is asked to contact Detective Bailey at 616-791-6832, Walker Police Department Tip Line 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer.

