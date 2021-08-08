WB I-96 closed at 68th Ave after semi trailer catches fire

Police say Exit 16 will be closed for an extended period of time while the clean up process continues.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Westbound I-96 at the Coopersville exit is currently closed after a semi trailer caught fire Sunday evening.

Ottawa County Sheriff's say a semi was traveling west on I-96 when a mechanical failure caused the trailer to catch fire.

The semi driver was able to pull off the highway and disconnect from the trailer. The trailer was loaded with Styrofoam product which quickly caught fire and over took the entire trailer. There was no report of injury.

Police say exit ramp 16 will be closed for an extended period of time while the clean up process continues.

13 ON YOUR SIDE will update this story when the ramp reopens.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.