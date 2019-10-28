WALKER, Michigan — West Michigan voters will head to the polls one week from tomorrow to decide the outcome of several key races. Much attention has been focused on national politics, recently. However, Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters are tasked with making decisions that will impact what happens right here in their communities.

There are no statewide ballot proposals for the November election. However, are several bond proposals from area Kent County school districts, including Cedar Springs, Grandville, Grant and Kent City.

In Grand Rapids, voters will also decide the outcome of quite a few mayoral races, including the one in Grand Rapids, the second largest city in the state.

Incumbent Rosalynn Bliss is seeking a second term in office. She's facing off against Daniel Schutte - a local pastor who, last year ran an unsuccessful campaign against David LeGrand for a state house seat. Grand Rapids voters will also decide the outcome of three city commission races, in Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3. They will also choose whether to approve a very high-profile parks millage.

RELATED: Yes! GR Parks campaign kicks off in Grand Rapids Friday

RELATED: Little Free Libraries comes to Grand Rapids parks

RELATED: 200 volunteers build new playground in Grand Rapids

The ballots are much shorter outside of Kent County, but, no less important. For starters, in Ottawa County, voters must decide the outcome of mayoral races in several cities. However, the only races contested, there, are in Grand Haven and Holland.

RELATED: Cities should consider even year elections, Ottawa Clerk says amid low turnout

In Muskegon County several commissioner seats are up for grabs.

RELATED: Report: Muskegon County could decide 2020 election

Several communities have proposals that will impact their local schools. The Michigan Secretary of State's office has sample ballots that voters can study before casting their ballots. That information can be found here.

Similar information from some area local clerks can be found below:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.