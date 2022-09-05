VOTE | 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Candidates Week 2

There are the four candidates to choose from in Week 2:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rust has now been shaken off as Week 2 of the high school football season in West Michigan is over. Now, it's up to high school football fans to decide who should be the 13 On Your Sidelines Week 2 MVP, sponsored by VanDyk Mortgage.

Here are the four candidates:

Candidate #1: Grandville senior running back Tyson Mann

In the second game of the season, Bulldog running back Tyson Mann was a man on a mission for Grandville. The senior finished with four total touchdowns and was getting it done on both offense and special teams. Mann took back the opening kickoff for a touchdown as Grandville smoked Byron Center 45-27.

Candidate #2: Coopersville senior running back Dylan Merlo

In game two of 2022, Dylan Merlo was a force to be reckoned with. The Coopersville senior running back pounded the rock for 150 yards and scored four touchdowns, three on the ground and one on a touchdown reception, in the Broncos huge win on the road at Sparta 45-20. Coopersville is now 2-0, thanks in large part to the performance on Thursday by Merlo.

Candidate #3: North Muskegon sophomore quarterback James Young

The Norsemen offense exploded for 55 points on Thursday night against Orchard View, and the person leading the charge for North Muskegon in the high-scoring affair was quarterback James Young. The sophomore showed that he will be making opposing defenses pay, as he totaled 232 passing yards and five touchdowns in the 55-0 win over the Cardinals.

Candidate #4: Zeeland West junior running back Parker Holman

Dux running back Parker Holman needs to start being called "Mr. Efficient" because that's exactly how he played in Zeeland West's 28-0 shutout win over Cedar Springs. Holman took his first two carries of the game into the end zone and they weren't easy, either. One touchdown run was for 32 yards. The other was a 58-yard run. Two carries, 90 yards, two touchdowns. Not bad. In all, Holman recorded 170 yards and three touchdowns in the Dux win over the Red Hawks.

Those are the four Week 2 candidates for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP, sponsored by VanDyk Mortgage. The vote ends on Thursday, Sept. 8 at noon as teams start to play on Friday nights again.

