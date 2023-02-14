FBI to begin reuniting students, staff with items abandoned during fatal shooting

When a man opened fire inside two campus buildings Monday night, many ran, leaving their personal items behind. Police will begin reuniting them Wednesday.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The FBI Detroit Field Office, Victim Services Division and the Michigan State University Police will begin the effort of returning personal items abandoned during a fatal mass shooting with students, staff and faculty.

A man started shooting inside two campus buildings on Monday night, killing three and critically injuring five.

The first affected area was Berkey Hall, where the gunman opened fire around 8:18 p.m., killing two. He then walked to an adjacent building, the Michigan State Union, and fired again, killing one.

Those victims have been identified by police as sophomore Brian Fraser, junior Arielle Anderson and junior Alex Verner. Five others are still in the hospital fighting for their lives.

Police found the suspected shooter outside of campus in the Lansing area due to a tip. When police approached the suspect, he took his own life. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said.

He has been identified as Anthony McRae, 43. Police say he is not affiliated with Michigan State in any way.

Many students and staff ran out of the campus buildings during the shooting, leaving their personal items behind.

Students or representatives for students who were in the Michigan State Union are asked to meet officials at the West entrance beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Faculty and staff who have items or office space in the Union are asked to arrive at the West entrance at 4 p.m.

Students and staff who have items in Berkey Hall are asked to meet FBI employees at the East entrance at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

Each attendee will be met by FBI victim specialists who will check them in and assist with the retrieval of their items.

Everyone is asked to bring a form of identification if possible, but anyone without it will not be turned away.

Mental health professionals will also be available to talk to on-site, as well. You can find more resources here.

