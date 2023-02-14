'Love on each other': Vigils held throughout East Lansing honor victims of tragedy

Services at several area churches offer support for members of the Michigan State community following shooting that left 3 dead, and 5 others injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The church gives people a chance to find comfort in times of tragedy.

"Everyone that I've talked to, all the faith professionals, all the administration professionals, are all dedicated to doing whatever we can to take care of the people that have been impacted by this," Martin Luther Chapel Lead Pastor Curt Dwyer said.

The chapel held a vigil Tuesday evening. Dwyer says this time is about support.

"Help them process what they've been through... nobody has that [perfect] word, so we offer a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, and I'll offer a prayer when they're ready," Dwyer said.

Later in the night down Abbot road, Eastminster Presbyterian Church held another vigil.

Michiganders like Dan Beazley attended to offer support.

He travels the country with a cedar cross to shine a light on tragedy.

Beazley appeared in Uvalde, Texas following the mass shooting at an elementary school, and in Buffalo, New York following the near-death experience of Bills player Damar Hamlin. Beazley says this time is no different.

"This cross represents the light of the world," the Northville resident said. "We're here to bring that light, and bring a sense of hope and comfort back to the city of East Lansing."

He says the way to helping people now is to show your emotions.

"To come out to the memorial sites that will be there, and don't be afraid," Beazley said. "Shed your tears. Get your arms around each other and love on each other."

There will be another vigil Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Rock on MSU's campus. Following the shooting, the rock has been spray painted with the question “How Many More?”.

►Stay up to date with new information on the MSU shooting. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

►LIVE COVERAGE: Michigan State shooting updates

►MSU Shooting Victims: The names of the shooting victims as they become available