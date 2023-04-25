'That is what I worked for' | Ferris State's Caleb Murphy hopes to make NFL Draft

Next up for Murphy is to hear his name called on Draft Day.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State's Caleb Murphy looks to become the second Bulldog to ever hear his named called in the NFL Draft.

Zach Sieler is the only Bulldogs to ever be drafted. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the seventh round in 2018, and has now shined on the world's biggest stage. Sieler scored a touchdown for the Miami Dolphins in the 2023 postseason.

Murphy has heard from his agent he could be selected as early as the third round to as late as the sixth round, but he's just enjoying the ride as a Division 2 football player from Ferris State getting the opportunity to play in the NFL.

"I think playing here shows you how gritty you have to be," Murphy said. "We don't have much. You've got to have the love for football."

It's obvious to see Murphy's love for the game. He set an NCAA record at Ferris in 2022 with 25.5 sacks in a single season. Murphy was also named the winner of the Gene Upshaw award, which given to the best defensive lineman in Division 2.

"I've been waiting for that moment," Murphy said. "Knowing it is going to happen because I have a really strong about it. So knowing it is going to happen is going to feel really good."

Murphy's mom, Tamantha, motivated the defensive star to break the Division 2 sack record before the season, which was set by GVSU alum Matt Judon with 21 sacks back in 2015.

With his mom's motivation on his mind, Murphy shattered that record. Tamantha believes that mark is a real difference maker ahead of Caleb's big day.

"When he was able to separate himself from everyone else, I knew that that was a possibility for him," Tamantha said.

Caleb always thought the NFL was a possibility, even when most did not. He was lightly recruited out of Dowagiac Union High School. He had some Division 1 offers, but not any full scholarships from those schools. He went the Division 2 route, and it paid off.

The journey from Division 2 to the NFL is a road less traveled, but Murphy knew he could accomplish his dreams.

"He's said since he was a little boy, this is what he wanted to do," Tamantha said. "For him to reach his dreams, I'll be overcome with joy for him."

Joy is all Murphy will be feeling when he gets a call from any NFL team that he is being drafted.

"An opportunity is all that matters," Murphy said. "For me to have my name called, that is what I worked for."

While the process of meeting with the teams is now over ahead of the Draft, Murphy does not want to slow down any time soon.

"The hard work is not done though," Murphy said. "I haven't made a single penny and I want to keep making money."

