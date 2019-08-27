GREENVILLE, Mich. - The Greenville Yellow Jackets have had back-to-back losing seasons, but new head coach Nick Davis is hoping to right the ship.

Davis has spent the last three seasons as an assistant and is taking over for Eddie Ostipow, who is now at Forest Hills Northern.

"It's certainly nice to have those pre-existing relationships with them," Davis said. "I feel confident in how we've developed kids, and I think the relationship piece plays a huge role."

Senior defensive back Ryan Cusack said Davis has always talked about bringing energy and intensity, and he has seen the team bring that each day in camp.

"I'm going to make the most of (this season) and play every play like it's my last," Cusack said.

As far as the team chemistry, both Davis and Cusack used the word "family" to describe the team, and Davis says the players have come together on their own.

"It's a great group of young men. They like each other, they respect each other, and it's just a great group of kids, and I think that family element is certainly there," Davis said.

The Yellow Jackets start the season on Aug. 29 against Grand Rapids South Christian.

Other headlines from 13 On Your Sidelines:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to ourYouTube channel.