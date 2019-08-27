GRANDVILLE, Mich. - For the first time since 1983, the Grandville Calvin Christian Squires are an independent team.

The Squires left the OK Silver after back-to-back 1-8 seasons in 2017 and 2018, but Head Coach Dan Kapenga says the move will give them a lot of competitive games this season.

"We have a lot of guys who are hungry to learn football and a lot of new guys," said Kapenga, who is now in his third season as head coach. "We're teaching a lot, but we're excited with the guys we have. They're working hard for us, and that's all we're asking out of them."

Kapenga added that one of the strengths of his team is the chemistry they have built in the offseason. Senior safety and running back Corbin Bakhuyzen said the team has a lot of athletic kids which makes for a promising season.

"I'm looking forward to actually competing this year," Bakhuyzen said. "Last year was a little bit rough, but this year we have a team that can compete."

The Squires will start the season on Aug. 30.

