FENNVILLE, Mich. - The Fennville Blackhawks have had back-to-back winning seasons and were a playoff team in 2018, but with a new coach leading the charge, they're making some changes on offense.

Shad Fish's offense will now focus more on a power running game as opposed to the spread offense the Blackhawks ran in the past. While the team is young, they're hungry to make a statement.

"The defense is similar and the special teams are similar, but it's a brand new offensive scheme," Fish said. "I'm very pleased about how they're catching on to it right now and we continue to improve every day, and that's all you can ask as a coach."

Senior safety and running back Shawn Olund said there's been a lot to learn, but he likes the new offense. He was a little nervous with having some of the younger players on varsity at first, but he said they're not afraid to play with the big boys.

"Last year we had a freshman group come up, but we had a lot of seniors that were basically our team, so not many freshmen got to play," Olund said. "This year we're very strong by ourselves, but I think we're one of the strongest teams in our conference. We just love to play football."

The Blackhawks open the 2019 season against Onsted, who they beat in last year's opener, 35-6.

