GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - South Christian Head Coach Danny Brown believes "you can't mess with success."

The Sailors have made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons and 17 times in the last 20 seasons, so there's no reason for Brown to make any drastic changes.

Brown, who was on the 2002 state champion Sailors team, is excited to add to their legacy.

"I feel that I owe it to give back to them and coach the kids," Brown said. "My family is from here, my kids will be in the school system, so it's kind of a good fit that I know everything here, I'm passionate about it and it's a dream job."

Senior right tackle Josiah Kruithof missed last season with a torn ACL, but he's excited to get back on the field and play under Brown.

"He's been around for a while and was our defensive coordinator," Kruithof said. "He's just got a fiery passion for football, and he wants us to not only be great football players but great young men, too."

The Sailors start the season on Aug. 29 against Greenville, who they knocked off last season, 40-14.

