SPARTAN STRONG | 13 Weatherball will stay solid green in wake of MSU shooting tragedy

13 ON YOUR SIDE stands by the Michigan State University community during this time of tragedy.

WALKER, Michigan — No matter where you go in the state of Michigan, you'll always find someone with a connection to Michigan State University. And the same can be said inside 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

In the wake of the mass shooting on MSU's campus that took the life of three students, and injured five more, the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weatherball will remain solid green as we stand with the MSU community.

The incident started around 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting inside the hall. When they arrived, officers found several victims, two of which were dead.

The suspect then moved to the Michigan State Union building, adjacent to Berkey Hall, where he allegedly opened fire again, killing one.

The three victims have been identified by police as Sophomore Brian Fraser from Grosse Pointe, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, also from Grosse Pointe, and Junior Alex Verner from Clawson.

The five other students injured remain in the hospital, all in critical condition.

Police found the suspected shooter outside of campus in the Lansing area due to a tip. When police approached the suspect, he took his own life. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said.

Authorities said Tuesday the suspect was identified as Anthony McRae, 43. Police say McRae is not affiliated in any way with MSU.

Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a response to the shootings. Whitmer is also a graduate of Michigan State University.

"Our Spartan community and Michiganders across the state are devastated.

MSU’s campus is a special place for so many, and it is now the site of another senseless act of gun violence. Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy—elementary schools and college campuses, movie theaters and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces. They should not be the sites of bloodshed.

This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this.

I want to thank the first responders for their swift actions on the ground tonight and the medical professionals who are working to save lives.

Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer. We will mourn the loss of beautiful souls and pray for those fighting for their lives in the hospital," Gov. Whitmer said.

Counselors will be available to the Michigan State University community following Monday night's mass shooting.

For people wanting to meet with someone in person, the university announced resources will be offered until 9 p.m. at the Hannah Community Center, located at 819 Abbot Road in East Lansing.

Free and confidential crisis counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following contacts:

Students: Call 517-355-8270 and press "1" at the prompt

Community Mental Health: 517-346-8460

Akers Hall private dining room (CAPS and EAP)

Brody Square private dining room (CAPS)

Shaw Hall private dining room (CAPS)

CAPS: Counseling and Psychiatric Services | EAP: Employee Assistance Program

