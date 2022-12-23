Michigan Emergency Operations Center ready to help as blizzard continues to blast state

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center Friday afternoon in response to the hazardous weather conditions.

MICHIGAN, USA — Statewide emergency officials are ready to send out additional state resources to support local communities that are being battered by blizzard conditions Friday.

Michigan officials have been working with local governments across the state to make sure there is enough staffing, utility repair crews ready to go, warming shelters available and a check on road crew readiness.

At 1 p.m., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to respond to the hazardous weather conditions.

The SEOC activation is the next step to make additional state resources available to support local communities.

As of 4 p.m., no local governments have made any requests for state resources, Michigan State Police said.

“Our top priority right now is keeping Michiganders safe. I am grateful to our first responders, road maintenance crews, utility crews and volunteers at warming centers who are working hard to keep people safe and warm,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “By taking this next step to activate the State Emergency Operations Center, we are making sure that our response is coordinated and that resources are available to impacted communities. We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to respond to the storm.”

The blizzard conditions, power outages and dangerous driving are impacting multiple communities throughout the state. Throughout the activation, conditions and needs will be continually assessed.

Due to hazardous road conditions, which can change quickly, Michiganders are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel throughout the remainder of the day, if possible.

The SEOC is the emergency operations center for the State of Michigan. It is located in Lansing and is overseen by the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD).

The SEOC coordinates response and recovery efforts of state agencies and assists local governments. The SEOC is staffed by state agency personnel for decision-making and information coordination for disasters and emergencies.

