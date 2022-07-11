Early Morning Rush | Monday, July 11

Here are the top headlines for Monday, July 11, 2022.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting Grand Rapids on Monday, to talk about some big investments coming to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR).

Buttigieg is expected to hold a news conference at the airport at 11:30 a.m. to discuss an $8.6 million investment from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Airport Terminals Grant program.

The money will be put towards expanding a terminal gate, adding eight new accessible passenger boarding bridges, and improving the airport's energy efficiency.

A 26-year-old man was charged Sunday with buying a firearm that police say a 19-year-old later used to fatally shoot a Detroit police officer last week.

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said the Detroit man is charged with making a false statement in the acquisition of the firearm. He appeared in federal court Sunday and is being held until a detention hearing on Tuesday, according to a news release from prosecutors. It was unclear Sunday if the man has a defense attorney who could comment on his behalf.

FERRYSBURG FIRE: Following a long battle with hot spots and smoke due to a large fire at Johnston Boiler Company Saturday afternoon, authorities say the fire has finally been put out.

One crew will remain to wash down the building and monitor it to make sure it doesn't catch fire again.

All roads surrounding the factory have been reopened.

FORECAST: Increasing humidity leading way to isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.

