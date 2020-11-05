GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Guns can be prohibited at State Capitol, Nessel says in formal opinion

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a formal opinion Monday, concluding the Michigan State Capitol Commission has legal authority to prohibit firearms inside the Capitol building.

Relying on past court decisions and current state laws, Nessel determined the Commission can regulate firearms within the areas under its control, including the inside of the Capitol building.

“I firmly believe in the right to protest, the right to demonstrate, and the right to loudly and strongly object to those causes that move us,” Nessel said. “These rights are so fundamental to our democracy that they are enshrined in the First Amendment of our Constitution. But it is also important to remember that the right to protest does not encompass the right to violence, or the right to harm those individuals with whom you disagree.”

American Hockey League cancels remainder of 2019-20 season, Calder Cup Playoffs

The American Hockey League (AHL) announced on Monday that the league’s Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

According to a press release, Grand Rapids Griffins season ticket members and FLEX ticket buyers will receive an email from the team this week regarding refund, redemption and credit rollover options for the 2020-21 season.

The AHL’s standings – sorted by points percentage – and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official. As of that date, the Griffins were in position to extend their franchise record with an eighth consecutive berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs. They finish the 2019-20 campaign in third place in the Central Division with a 29-27-3-4 record (0.516).

Sunday's cases

In a Sunday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 382 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 47,138.

MDHHS also reported 25 deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,551.

Military aircraft to fly over 8 Michigan cities honoring frontline workers

Military aircraft from the National Guard's 127th Wing based at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township plan to salute frontline workers in eight Michigan cities this week.

The 127th Wing is planning the Michigan Strong flyover to show appreciation for the "Michigan heroes who are at the front line battling COVID-19 and providing the vital support that Michiganders need."

Blue Angels to salute Detroit essential workers on May 12

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to fly over Detroit on Tuesday, May 12.

The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, the demonstration squadrons for the Navy and Air Force, have been flying over cities across the United States to salute essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

