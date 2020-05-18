Coronavirus updates, May 18: Whitmer gives update on state’s response, reopens parts of Northern Michigan

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Monday, May 18.

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Retail businesses in northern Michigan, U.P. can reopen

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced that retail businesses in much of northern Michigan, including restaurants and bars, can reopen starting Friday.

The bars and restaurants will have to limit their capacity to 50%. Groups will be required to stay 6 feet apart and servers will wear face coverings.

“This is a big step, but we must all remember to continue doing our part to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “It’s crucial that all businesses do everything in their power to protect their workers, customers, and their families"

Protesters gathering in Grand Rapids Monday

Sunday the state reported 638 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths from the virus. There are now 4,891 deaths and 51,142 cases of coronavirus.

The state saw a massive spike in cases on Thursday as they got backlogged results and saw increased testing at correctional facilities in the state.

Monday at 5:00, protesters are expected to gather in downtown Grand Rapids, in objection to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Monday's demonstrations will include Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf as a speaker.

Sunday's cases

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, May 15. It shows that 28,234 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

