Coronavirus updates, May 21: Whitmer to provide update on state's COVID-19 response

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to provide an update on state's response at 10 a.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Trump in visiting Michigan Thursday

President Donald Trump is going to visit a Detroit-area plant, owned by Ford, which has been repurposed to make medical breathing machines. It will be the first time the president has been in Michigan since the pandemic began.

Ford requires everyone in its factories to wear face masks to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. But it's not clear whether President Donald Trump will wear one when he visits.

Ford temporarily halts work at 2 plants

Ford temporarily halted production at two assembly plants Tuesday and Wednesday after three workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Big 3 automakers restarted their plants on Monday -- a big step in the motor city's return from the pandemic, but the shutdown show the difficulty that automakers and other businesses will have in trying to reopen factories.

Wednesday cases

The number of total cases of COVID-19 is now at 53,009 and 5,060 have died from the virus. As of Wednesday, May 20 the 659 more case were confirmed and 43 more deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections, which is conducting mass testing, has recorded 3,423 cases and 61 deaths.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.