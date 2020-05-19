Coronavirus updates, May 19: COVID-19 cases at Grand Haven assisted living home

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Tuesday, May 19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Residents at Grand Haven assisted living home contract COVID-19

Christian Haven Home assisted living in Grand Haven announced Monday that “several residents” have tested positive for COVID-19. An administrator at the home said many test results are still pending, making it difficult to speculate how many residents have tested positive.

Christian Haven Home is still in the process of testing and said it was being "very transparent" with resident's families.

One employee had tested positive for COVID-19 in late April; another was tested earlier Sunday and is awaiting results. The employee who had tested positive in April notified staff immediately when feeling symptoms. The employee was not working when symptomatic and has not yet returned to work.

Cottonelle donates thousands of toilet paper rolls to West Michigan nonprofits

Toilet paper was one of the first things that flew off the shelves when the coronavirus pandemic began. Now, a West Michigan nonprofit is getting a donation of thousands of rolls.

Heart of West Michigan United Way and Cottenelle teamed up to help support Michiganders. The company is donating 69,000 rolls of toilet paper Tuesday, May 19 to a number of different local food pantries, nonprofits and United Way chapters.

Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 773 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 51,915. This uptick is due to enhanced testing within the Michigan Department of Corrections, which accounts for 513 of the day's cases.

There were 24 deaths recorded, bringing the total to 4,915.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 3,051 cases and 57 deaths. The state is working to test every prison in the Upper Peninsula, and it is working to expand testing at facilities across the Lower Peninsula. To date, they've tested 31,731 inmates.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

