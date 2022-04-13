WATCH LIVE: GRPD releasing video of Patrick Lyoya police shooting

The video is expected to contain strong language as well as graphic images resulting in the loss of life. Viewer discretion is advised.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above contains profanity and may not be suitable for all viewers.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Wednesday at 3 p.m., the Grand Rapids Police Department is hosting a news conference to release the footage of the police killing of Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by an officer conducting a traffic stop on Monday, April 4 near Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said Tuesday that the footage shown during the conference will be from a body worn camera, an in-car camera, a cell phone and a home surveillance system.

The video is expected to contain strong language as well as graphic images resulting in the loss of life. Viewer discretion is advised, and an age restriction will be in place for the video on the City's YouTube page.

The videos will be unedited, but some video images may be redacted or blurred for privacy reasons. The audio will not be edited, Winstrom says.

The Wednesday footage release comes nine days after the shooting took place and follows calls from local activists and community members for the video to be made public.

On Thursday, April 7, Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker said his office will not release any evidence relating to the shooting until the investigation is complete. He asked involved police agencies to do the same, but ultimately said it was up to the discretion of the GRPD to release the video.

On Tuesday, April 13, Chief Winstrom announced the video would in fact be released to the public the next day at 3 p.m.

"I thank the public for their patience and understanding while waiting for the release of the video," Winstrom wrote in a statement. "I intend to continue to be as forthright and transparent during the ongoing investigation which is under the control of the Michigan State Police."

WATCH: 'Justice for Patrick Lyoya' protestors speak at Grand Rapids City Commission meeting

